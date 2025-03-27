WATCH: King County Sheriff’s helicopter tracks reckless driver during multi-city chase

KING COUNTY, Wash. — You can run, but you can’t hide from the Kent Police Department when there are eyes in the sky.

On March 25, an officer says they tried to stop an unlicensed BMW that was driving recklessly.

The driver tried to get away, but the King County Sheriff’s Office says its Guardian 1 helicopter was nearby and joined in the chase.

The department says patrol officers were able to back off on the ground while the helicopter provided updates on where the BMW was headed.

Video from the helicopter shows the driver weave in and out of traffic, cut through several parking lots and neighborhoods, and speed through several cities.

Eventually, officers caught up with the BMW and blocked the driver in.

Video shows the man jump out of the car and try to make a run for it, but he gave up fairly quickly and was arrested.





©2025 Cox Media Group