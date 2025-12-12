WATCH: Helicopter saves people trapped in a Sumas attic by rising floodwaters

SUMAS, Wash. — New video shows the moment that Coast Guard aircrews rescued four people from a flooded home in Sumas:

RAW: Helicopter saves people trapped in a Sumas attic by floodwaters

Rising waters forced them into their attic.

Firefighters couldn’t reach the family because the water was upwards of 10 feet deep around the home.

A MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles arrived and deployed a rescue swimmer to the roof of a porch, where he was able to assist the survivors through a window in the second-story attic.

An aircrew from Air Station Astoria also flew in to help.

No one was hurt.

“This is exactly why we train the way we do, day in and day out,” said Scott Giard, Coast Guard Northwest District Search and Rescue Program Manager. “When human lives are at risk, our crews stand ready to respond with skill and precision.”

