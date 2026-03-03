LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office shared new drone video of a chase in Lake Stevens.

WATCH: Drone helps catch alleged car thief in Lake Stevens

On February 16, law enforcement tried to pull over a person in a stolen vehicle—but they bailed and took off running.

According to police, the person ran through the backside of a neighborhood and into some woods beneath powerlines. They called for backup.

The sheriff’s office arrived with their drone and quickly found the person. They used it to keep eyes on the person until a K9 and a team of officers could get to the exact location.

With no options left, he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

Great job by our drone operator for locating the suspect and providing critical overwatch while he was apprehended.

©2026 Cox Media Group