WATCH: Car t-bones van on Aurora, Seattle Fire rescues trapped person

The driver of a car t-boned a van on Aurora Avenue North, just north of North 130th Street, according to Seattle Department of Transportation video.

At 1:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters responded to the crash, which involved the two vehicles with one person trapped.

According to the video, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and ignored the red light, t-boning the van as it attempted to cross Aurora.

Firefighters rescued the trapped person.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Seattle Police Department for an update on their investigation.

