WATCH: Car loaded with fireworks explodes in fire near Northgate

A car loaded with fireworks exploded near Northgate Thursday morning, according to Seattle Department of Transportation cameras.

At about 9:20 a.m., smoke started to rise from a vehicle in the parking lot of Barnes & Nobles in the 400 block of Northeast Northgate Way in North Seattle.

According to scanner reports of the fire, the car was loaded with fireworks, which started exploding.

Those explosions were caught on the SDOT cameras.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, there were no injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

