WATCH: Auburn police track down stolen car using automated license plate reader

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department shared dash camera video of the moment they chased down a stolen car.

On April 4, the car was detected by Flock Safety automated license plate readers.

Officers tried to pull the car over—and the driver stopped at first – then sped off.

Police were able to block the driver in an intersection with backup assistance. The driver refused repeated commands to exit, and after additional warnings, police used less-lethal tools to get him out of the car and arrest him.

According to police, the passenger complied with their commands and was eventually released.

The investigation confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction, and the driver did not have permission to be behind the wheel.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

This case has been forwarded to detectives for further review.

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