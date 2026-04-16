WATCH: Auburn police arrest man accused of stealing someone’s car, sparking chase

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department shared video today of officers closing in on a man accused of stealing a car and leading them on a chase.

“On your knees; you’re under arrest,” you can hear the officer yell as he gets out of his patrol car. “You’re under arrest, do you understand?”

It happened on April 11.

Officers responded to a call about a theft in progress at the intersection of 3rd Street Northwest and A Street Northwest.

They spotted the car, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic and speeding through intersections without stopping.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but they refused—speeding through neighborhoods before eventually coming to a stop on K Street Southeast.

Officers say they found tools and what they believe to be drugs on the man.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges and the car was returned to its owner.

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