WATCH: Amanda Knox talks with KIRO 7 about new documentary, return to Italy

KIRO 7 News Anchor Linzi Sheldon sat down with Amanda Knox today to hear about her new Hulu Documentary, “Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy.”

Watch the full interview here:

The documentary was put together by her husband, Christopher Robinson. It highlights her first trip back more than 15 years after she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher, her roommate.

“The truth matters, like the actual facts of this particular case matter, and it’s really important to, like, not let those things get lost,” Knox shared with KIRO 7. “One of the things that Meredith’s family and I have agreed on this entire time, without maybe all of us realizing it, is that the truth of what happened to my roommate got completely lost in the scandal that arose because of the prosecution’s crazy, wild theories about this case. And then of course everyone picking up on it and turning it into a horrific pornographic fantasy.”

Knox, who is originally from Seattle, spent four years in prison before being fully exonerated in 2015.

The nickname ‘Foxy Knoxy’ was burned like wildfire into the headlines, and it followed her for years.

The documentary follows her as she confronts the past – including a rare meeting with the prosecutor who sent her to prison.

“I was hurt. I was a hurt person, and I was approaching the person who had hurt me, and so I knew that I had deep-seated feelings of anger, distrust, and fear that I had to acknowledge and then set aside as I attempted to engage,” Knox said. “I didn’t want to just tell him off. I wasn’t interested in that. I was interested in understanding him. I didn’t understand why this had happened to me.”

Robinson said he hopes that in this documentary, people see the many facets of Knox.

“The justice advocate and the person grappling with the shadow of this long trauma stretching back to 2007 is a deep part of her,” he said. “But also she’s a singer and a dancer and a comedian and a mom.”

The last time KIRO 7 spoke with Knox was in 2022. In an exclusive interview with Monique Ming Laven, she detailed her advocacy work for those who’ve been wrongly convicted. You can watch that interview here.

