Washington’s small airports are playing a big role in helping to fight wildfires

Rural state airports are playing a crucial role in Washington’s emergency response efforts, particularly during wildfires and law enforcement operations.

These small airports, often seen as quiet airstrips, are proving essential in supporting firefighting and law enforcement activities across the state, according to a release from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

For instance, Lake Wenatchee State Airport is currently serving as a heli-base for the Pomas Fire Response, which has been active since June 13 due to a lightning strike in the Entiat area near Wenatchee.

The Pomas Fire, burning in steep and rugged terrain, has posed significant challenges to firefighting teams.

The use of Lake Wenatchee State Airport allows for quicker deployment of resources into remote areas, aiding in the containment efforts, WSDOT says.

In addition to wildfire support, state airports have also been utilized for law enforcement purposes.

Skykomish State Airport was transformed into a command post by the King County Sheriff’s Office for a major operation in the Cascade foothills, the release said.

These airports include Methow Valley State, Stehekin State, Bandera State, Easton State, and Tieton State.

