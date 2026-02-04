Washington’s only Bahama Breeze location is closing

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington’s only Bahama Breeze restaurant is closing.

On Tuesday, Darden Restaurants announced it would be permanently closing 14 locations— including the one in Tukwila.

An additional 14 locations will be converted into other Darden-owned restaurants like Olive Garden and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) from the Washington State Employment Security Department, the closure impacts 93 workers in Washington.

“Please know that this closure is not a reflection of the hard work and contributions you made every day in providing an exceptional Caribbean inspired experience for our guests. Rather, the decision was made based on the operating environment at and around this location,” the notice sent to employees states.

The restaurant will shut its doors on April 5.

