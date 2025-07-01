Washington’s newest gas tax raises already nation-leading prices

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Washington’s latest revision of its gas tax will take effect Tuesday, costing an additional six cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 55.4 cents per gallon.

As of June 30, Washington residents are paying nearly 40% more per gallon of gas than the national average. Washington consumers are currently paying $1.248 more than the rest of the nation, according to AAA.

Washington gas prices continue to soar

Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the country, with California (61.2 cents) and Pennsylvania (57.6 cents) leading the pack.

Additionally, Washington’s average gallon of gas ranked third-highest in the nation, behind California, which cost $4.594 per gallon, and $4.473 in Hawaii.

The $4.433 average for Washington’s ranking is nearly 40 cents higher than fourth-placed Oregon, which had a $4.051 average per gallon of gas.

WA’s highest gas prices by county

The worst counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

San Juan, $5.543

Wahkiakum, $4.899

Pacific, $4.714

King, $4.702

Jefferson, $4.695

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.822

Pend Oreille, $3.964

Spokane, $3.966

Ferry, $4.073

Stevens, $4.120

The Washington gas price average, which includes regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel, totals $4.433 per gallon, and the AAA national average was $3.185 as of June 30.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

