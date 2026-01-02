Washington’s new laws for 2026: Minimum wage hike, nicotine tax, more worker protections

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington is ringing in a new year also means new laws will be implemented beginning Jan. 1. Read below to see the state’s most significant changes.

Minimum wage increase

Washington’s minimum wage will rise to $17.13 per hour on Jan. 1, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries .

The increase is part of an annual cost-of-living adjustment tied to inflation. This increase gives Washington the highest minimum wage in the U.S. Several cities have specific minimum wages that are even higher than the $17.13 base.

Additionally, an employee must make at least $1,541.70 per week ($80,168.40 per year) to be exempt from overtime.

Starting Thursday, striking workers can collect unemployment benefits.

Workers on strike now can be eligible for up to six weeks of unemployment insurance under new legislation.

“Striking is a last resort, and this bill will help level the playing field for workers trying to exercise their right to collectively bargain for fair wages and safe workplace conditions,” Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) said. “Affordability is one of the top issues for people in my district. This legislation will help make sure people who do important jobs and important work have fair pay, good benefits, and safe work conditions.”

Benefits would begin 15-21 days after the strike starts, depending on when it officially begins.

The state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) Program, which provides Washington employees with paid time off from work for serious personal and family medical leave, is being expanded in the new year.

The bill lowers the employer-size threshold for employment protection rights under PFML, while also providing employees with protection if they began working at least 180 calendar days before taking leave.

The law previously required employers with 50 or more employees in Washington to provide job protection. Now, the size of employers required to provide job protection will fall to those with 25-49 employees. In 2027, the threshold will drop to 15-24 employee-sized workplaces, and then to employers with eight to 14 employees in 2028.

Workplace violence prevention plans are to implement more frequent and structured updates after HB 1162 was signed into law.

This bill requires workplace violence prevention plans to establish timely investigations of workplace violence incidents within health care facilities. Workplace violence prevention plans will also require annual updates based on investigation findings.

Second-Substitute House Bill 1524 expands previous legislation to further protect isolated workers from sexual violence in the workplace.

Isolated employees are defined as workers who spend at least 50% of their time alone. Security guards, janitors, and housekeeping staff are typical isolated employees.

According to KIRO 7, 17% of workplaces with isolated workers in Washington are complying with the state’s requirements to protect their employees. Washington’s Labor and Industries Department (L&I) will be responsible for enforcing these enhancements.

More leave and safety accommodations will be installed Jan. 1 for employees who are victims of hate crimes or bias incidents.

Employees can now take reasonable leave from work to obtain assistance in certain situations through Leave and Safety Accommodation, and the employer cannot deny a reasonable safety accommodation unless it would place undue hardship on the employer’s business.

Accommodations include the employee changing their schedule, being transferred, or reassigned.

Washington will implement a 95% excise tax on all tobacco and nicotine products beginning Jan. 1. All nicotine-containing products, including e-cigarettes, nicotine patches, vapes, and synthetic nicotine, are affected by this tax.

KIRO 7 broke down how pricing will change in 2026. A nicotine product priced at $7 in 2025 will cost $15.06 after the excise and sales taxes are added.

Retailers and distributors will be required to report any inventory changes on their first tax return after the effective date.

This law allows people to voluntarily have their blood type placed on their driver’s license or identification card.

Washington is among the first states to offer blood type information on state-issued IDs. Arkansas passed a similar bill earlier this year.

“This legislation will help first responders and trauma teams access vital information faster, reducing delays in critical care,” Ferguson said. “In other words, this bill will literally save lives here in Washington State.”

Including blood type information on drivers’ licenses and identification cards can enhance emergency medical response, saving time and potentially lives in critical situations, proponents of the bill claimed.

By Thursday, movie theaters must offer screenings with closed and open captioning. Theaters will be required to advertise which screenings are captioned.

These screenings must also be available during specific periods, including within the first two weeks of a movie’s release and during peak business hours.

Companies that operate four or fewer theaters must provide an open-captioned screening within eight days of receiving a request.

Any person 15 years old or older will be required to have a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement in order to recreationally fish for steelhead or salmon in the Columbia River and its tributaries.

Endorsements are an annual requirement in addition to a valid recreational fishing license.

Proceeds from the endorsement will go toward facilitating selective recreational salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River and its tributaries, including monitoring, hatchery production, pinniped removal, and enforcement.

The next legislative session begins Jan. 12.

