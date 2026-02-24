Washington tourists continue to shelter in Puerto Vallarta amid cartel violence

Alaska Airlines canceled 16 flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday as cartel violence across the region has left Washington tourists sheltering in place.

The airline also ordered two flights to turn around mid-air following reports of new threats near the PVR airport. The unrest began on Sunday when a Mexican cartel wreaked havoc across the region after their leader was killed in a Mexican military operation.

Jolene Jang, a tourist from Seattle, is currently sheltering in place at a resort with her boyfriend.

Jang described witnessing the aftermath of the violence from her location, noting that things appeared calmer on Monday compared to the weekend.

“And just seeing plumes of black and white and gray smoke depending on the types of materials,” Jang said. “And we also saw the military helicopters go across over to one of the plumes of smoke.”

The violence has left physical destruction near tourist areas, including destroyed vehicles.

“I’ve never been so close to a burnt-up car and it is still a little bit smokey and barbecue and melted glass and melted metal,” Jang said.

Travelers have expressed frustration regarding the lack of official updates provided to citizens abroad.

Jang said much of the information they have received has come from informal conversations with other tourists and locals.

“We only know that by talking to other people,” Jang said. “So I feel like that is a big mishap,” said Christina Sabourin, a tourist from Lacey.

Sabourin said her immediate area felt safe on Monday despite a lingering haze. She has also been monitoring the airport for signs of departing aircraft.

“Very safe, no chaos today. It is a little hazy still,” Sabourin said. “I’ve not seen a whole lot of flights leaving.”

Alaska Airlines hopes to resume flights from Puerto Vallarta back to Seattle and other West Coast hubs as early as Tuesday.

Sabourin said she and her group are “hoping to still leave by Wednesday.”

