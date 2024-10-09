Washington Task Force One, Red Cross volunteers head to coast for disaster relief

King/Pierce County, Wash. — As the Florida Coast and the Southeast prepare for Hurricane Milton’s landfall, volunteer groups nationwide are gearing up for disaster relief post-storm.

In the Pacific Northwest, Washington Task Force One is sending 80 volunteers down to help out FEMA and other first-responding agencies. Program Manager William Palmer says 31 of their volunteers began their journey on Saturday with several vehicles and over 90,000 pounds of equipment.

“We anticipate that we are going to be used for wide area searches primarily along with water rescue depending on how quickly it drains off,” Palmer said.

Palmer says their volunteers have gone through some extensive training for these situations and are prepared for whatever is thrown their way. He tells KIRO 7 that some of the volunteers heading down to help come from all sorts of different backgrounds and jobs.

“Like doctors, structural engineers, K9 handlers, and one of them is a coffee roaster,” Palmer said.

The American Red Cross Northwest Region is also sending volunteers down to help. Betsy Robertson with the group says they will have at least 50 volunteers in the Carolinas and Florida - providing aid to those impacted by the massive storm. She says some of their newer volunteers already have boots on the ground.

“Today I learned about a woman in Spokane who had her orientation on Friday, took her training over the weekend, and flew out on Monday morning,” Robertson said.

Although the worst is expected from Hurricane Milton, volunteer groups from the Pacific Northwest are ready for what’s ahead and to be there for those in need.

“So, there are examples of people in our communities and our state who are raising their hand, seeing what’s happening on TV, and saying I need to be there and be able to help,” Robertson said.

To donate to relief efforts for Hurricane Helene or Milton, visit redcross.org.

