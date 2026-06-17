Four teenage gang members arrested on drug, gun, assault charges

Four suspected teenage gang members were arrested on Monday in Thurston County after multiple county law enforcement agencies launched a six-month-long investigation.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, and the Capital Metro Special Investigations Response Team executed search warrants Monday at multiple locations within the county to seize narcotic and firearm-related case evidence.

The execution of the search warrants followed a six-month investigation by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Olympia Police Department, the Lacey Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Washington State Department of Corrections into juvenile gang-related criminal activity.

During the month-long investigation, members of the narcotics task force purchased cocaine multiple times from juvenile gang members associated with a criminal street gang known as “The M’s.”

While other agencies were investigating the trafficking of narcotics from this gang, the Capital Metro Special Investigations Response Team, alongside detectives with the Olympia Police Department, was able to identify the alleged gang members responsible for a shooting in May, where members of “The M’s” fired multiple rounds at members of a rival criminal street gang known as “The 7’s.”

“Through this joint investigation, that shooting has been successfully resolved,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated.

3 17-year-olds, 1 18-year-old arrested

The joint investigation led to four teenage gang members, three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old, being arrested. The arrests resulted in charges including delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while armed, delivery within a school zone, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a machine gun related to the use of conversion devices commonly referred to as “Glock switches,” and conspiracy to commit felony assault in connection with the May shooting.

The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office may consider additional charges and enhancements.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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