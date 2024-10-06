Washington Task Force activated for hurricane relief

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday, the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management announced that Washington Task Force 1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue has been activated to assist with Hurricane Helene recovery work.

Thirty team members left Saturday with over 90,000 pounds of equipment aboard two tractor-trailers and trucks.

The remaining 50 people will fly to Atlanta on Monday.

While the exact location is unknown, the team expects to be assigned to Florida or North Carolina.

The team includes a four-person K-9 search and rescue team.

The task force will be deployed for up to 14 days.

With Tropical Storm Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, the team could find themselves helping any areas impacted.

