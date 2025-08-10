Washington sues NOAA, Commerce over termination of $9M in climate resilience funds

The state of Washington has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of unlawfully cutting more than $9 million in funding for equity-focused climate resilience projects, according to a complaint filed Aug. 8 in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Attorney General Nick Brown’s office said the money—awarded through two NOAA programs—was intended to help communities most affected by climate change prepare for hazards like flooding, erosion, and extreme heat.

State officials allege the funds were terminated in May without legal authority, notice, or a chance to appeal, and that the move aligns with a series of Trump administration executive orders targeting diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and environmental justice programs.

The lawsuit challenges NOAA’s May 5 termination of two grants: $250,000 to the Department of Ecology for its Equitable Framework for Coastal Resilience project, and $9.26 million to the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges for Tribal Stewards, a workforce training program in partnership with tribal governments.

Both programs were designed to prioritize underserved communities.

According to the complaint, NOAA justified the cuts by claiming the projects “no longer effectuate agency priorities.” Washington argues the cited regulations only allow terminations for misalignment with the original goals stated in an award’s terms and conditions, not for shifting political priorities.

The state says no such termination clauses existed in these awards.

Brown’s office contends the sudden loss of funding halts projects midstream, wastes prior state investment, threatens jobs, and undercuts Washington’s climate strategy during what NOAA itself has called the warmest years on record.

For the Ecology project, the state says more than $114,000 in remaining federal funds were withheld, stopping updates to coastal hazard planning tools and preventing the hiring of a contractor for strategic work.

For the Tribal Stewards program, officials warn it will disrupt planned degree programs, internships, and partnerships with tribes and employers.

The suit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to reinstate the grants, arguing the terminations violate the Administrative Procedure Act, the U.S. Constitution’s Spending Clause, and separation-of-powers principles.

