Washington State Task Force 1 returns after supporting recovery efforts in the southeast

Washington State Task Force 1 is coming home after being deployed to support recovery efforts in Florida and North Carolina following the hurricanes that came through the southeast.

On Friday, the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management announced that part of the task force was returning later that evening.

The remaining team and 90,000 pounds of equipment will be arriving early next week.

Washington State Task Force 1, made up of emergency personnel from around Puget Sound, was deployed to Florida in support of recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

After the job was complete, they were directed to North Carolina to assist in recovery efforts in areas devastated by Hurricane Helen.

The following agencies made up the task force:

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management

Pierce County Planning & Public Works

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Seattle Fire Department

Tacoma Fire Department

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue

West Pierce Fire & Rescue

CouerD’Alene Fire Department

Eastside Fire & Rescue

Bothell Fire Department

South King Fire

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue

Shoreline Fire Department

City of Bellevue, Washington - Government

Redmond WA Fire

Renton Regional Fire Authority

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority

The City of Kirkland - Fire

Tacoma Emergency Care Physicians

Mt. Rainier Emergency Physicians

Tacoma Public Utilities





