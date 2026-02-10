Washington State Spring Fair tickets go on sale this week

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Are you ready for some elephant ears and cotton candy? The Washington State Spring Fair is just around the corner and tickets go on sale this week.

The fair returns April 10–12 and April 17–19.

You can begin purchasing tickets on Feb. 11, with Early Bird pricing available through Feb. 26.

New year, the Spring Fair will be open Fridays through Sundays only.

Opening Day, Friday, April 10, kicks off with the Spring Fair Food Drive, extended this year to four hours. All guests who donate food items to benefit the Puyallup Food Bank will receive free admission during the food drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Military Appreciation Fridays (April 10 & 17) will offer free admission to active-duty military, veterans, retired and disabled service members and their dependents.

If you enjoy high-octane action, you can purchase tickets to Motorsport Mayhem. Weekend one will be the Slamfest Demo Derby. Weekend two will be filled with monster trucks and drift cars.

This year, you can also experience The 1900 Food Hall & Rooftop Bar, which offers an elevated dining experience. This year, the Fair Value Menus, featuring specially priced food and drink items, will be available every day of the Fair, not just weekdays.

