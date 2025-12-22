Washington State Patrol urges drivers to pay more attention after trooper was killed Friday Night

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting died in the line of duty after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement officers on the road.

In the past week, seven troopers were involved in accidents across Washington State, according to WSP spokesperson Chris Loftis.

Loftis expressed frustration over the ongoing risks troopers face during their duties, especially during periods of increased traffic and hazardous weather conditions.

He noted that holiday traffic, recent storms, and ongoing construction have compounded the dangers for all responders on the road.

He said everyone who says Troopers pulled over on a roadside responding to an incident must pull over to another lane when it is safe to do so.

If the driver can’t pull over and away from the Troopers and their vehicles, he said people should slow down and pass at a safe speed, which is usually below the posted speed limit.

Loftis reported that seven troopers were involved in incidents across the state, ranging from minor fender benders to the death of Trooper Guting.

He underscored the urgent need for drivers to exercise caution. “We’ve just got to do better, you can hear the frustration in my voice,” Loftis said.

Trooper Guting succumbed to injuries after being hit by a vehicle and subsequently thrown into the roadway, where another vehicle ran over her.

The risks extend beyond troopers to other emergency responders, including tow truck operators. In 2022, a tow truck driver was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while attempting to load another vehicle onto a flatbed.

The details of that incident reinforced the WSP’s emphasis on safety and the necessity for drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles.

Loftis emphasized that improper driving behaviors are often exacerbated during periods of increased traffic, saying, “We have increased volumes, and you have unique and dramatic weather events that we’ve experienced for the last two weeks and it will continue to experience. You have that perfect storm for potential – and it’s potential for tragedy.”

He urged all drivers to remember their responsibility on the road, stating, “We make a contract with one another, when we get that driver’s license and get behind the wheel, we’re signing a contract that basically says I know the rules and I will follow them.”

The WSP has indicated that emphasis patrols will continue in response to the heightened risks for their officers and all roadside responders. Loftis reiterated the need for vigilant driving, noting, “When we are uniquely vulnerable, we have to have unique attention we have to pay that. We owe it to one another.”

As a final reminder, Loftis urged drivers to keep their eyes on the road and phones down, stating, “Eyes up, phone down.”

WSP says it will maintain heightened awareness and continue emphasis patrols to ensure the safety of all drivers and personnel working on roadways.

