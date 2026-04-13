Washington State Patrol issues missing indigenous person alert

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near the city of Chehalis.

Authorities issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Kamri Fryberg-King.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Kamri was last seen around 10:00 p.m., on a road known as Pascoe Ave. in the Napavine area of Lewis County, about a mile north of U.S. 12.

Anyone who has seen Kamri is asked to immediately call 911.

Troopers released a recent photo of Kamri, who wears glasses and has brown hair.

She is 5′ 2″, about 125 lbs., and has brown eyes.

Police say she was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

She was also carrying a black North Face backpack.

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