Washington State Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement with Seattle Children’s

The union representing Seattle Children’s Hospital nurses said it has reached a tentative agreement with the hospital on a new contract.

The Washington State Nurses Association said after nine months of bargaining, it reached the agreement Friday, and that the bargaining team supports a “yes” vote.

“We recommend you vote ‘YES’ because your overwhelming solidarity in authorizing a strike vote helped us achieve notable gains since November 21 on your top priority issues: wage scale, sick leave, workplace violence, night shift differential, and breaks protections,” the union posted on its website. “This tentative agreement also greatly improves language to make a safer workplace, with more time off, and more predictable schedules, among many other areas. Finally, thanks to your unity and loud voices, we fought off the employer’s anti-union and anti-nurse takeaways.”

The union represents 2,100 registered nurses at the hospital.

A Seattle Children’s spokesperson provided this statement to KIRO Newsradio:

We are pleased to share that Seattle Children’s and the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) bargaining teams reached a full tentative contract agreement in the early morning hours of January 23. The agreement was reached with the assistance of the federal mediator who guided the parties to a recommended resolution. We appreciate everyone’s tireless efforts and want to especially thank the bargaining teams for working so hard to achieve this outcome.

Thank you to the nurses and care teams for continuing to provide high-quality and safe care for patients and their families during this time. We want to express our deep gratitude for the compassionate care our nurses, care teams and staff provide at Seattle Children’s every single day. Thank you for continuing to show up with unwavering dedication — living out our mission for the patients and families we serve,” the spokesperson stated.

Voting on the tentative agreement will be held online from Thursday night through Saturday night, the union said.

Nurses voted last month to authorize a strike.

