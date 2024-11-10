The Washington State History Museum to temporarily closed

TACOMA, Wash. — On Thursday, the Washington State History Museum announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors to install a new permanent exhibit.

Starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 12, 2025, the museum will provide access to special exhibitions only at a discounted price before it shuts its doors.

Full closure of the museum will happen from Jan. 13 through Feb. 14, 2025.

The door will once again open on Feb. 15 but visitors will see areas of the Great Hall of Washington History under construction and inaccessible.

The exhibit, This is Native Land, is expected to be ready to open in the summer of 2025.

Business operations and participation in community activities will continue during the closed period.

For more information on the closure and to learn more about the new exhibit click here.

