Washington State Department of Agriculture strengthens local food system with grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) awarded $1.5 million to strengthen the state’s local food system.

Announced on Tuesday, the $1.5 million grant will support the infrastructure, supply chains and market access connected to the food supply system.

A total of 337 applications were submitted by farmers, food processors, distributors, small businesses and organizations part of the supply chain in the state.

“We continue to be inspired by how these grant projects are developing the capacity of our regional food economy,” Laura Raymond, manager of the WSDA Regional Markets Program said. “We really wish we could fund many more of these worthwhile activities; each proposal represented an opportunity to build a more vibrant and resilient local food system.”

Grants range from $7,000 to 75,000 and cover the cost of “post-harvest infrastructure.”

“Small farms, ranches, and food business entrepreneurs play an important role in maintaining Washington’s vibrant regional food economy,” Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison said. “The high level of interest in WSDA programs demonstrates the clear need for continued business supports, including technical assistance, publications, market access development and grant awards.”

The grant contributes to the WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative.





©2024 Cox Media Group