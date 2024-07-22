Washington State Animal Response Team rescues Great Dane from trail

LAKE SERENE, Wash. — Late Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) received a call about a Great Dane, named Luna, who was stuck on the Lake Serene trail.

According to WASART, Luna was unable to walk down on her own and needed to be carried back down to the trailhead.

The team hiked two miles up the trail to Luna and her owner, carrying their rescue litter and wheel. Luna appeared calm and bright and stood up to greet the team when they first arrived, but the crew said, “She was trembling in her hind legs and was sensitive in placing all limbs.”

The WASART team assembled the rescue litter, a stretcher-like basket used for rescues. Once they had Luna secured, they headed down the trail. Luna was calm and settled into the litter quickly for her ride.

WASART says the first half of the trail was the most difficult, with steps, fallen logs, rocky terrain, and stream crossings. The second half of the trail, however, was much easier. They stopped to offered Luna water throughout the journey.

Once they got back to the trailhead, the crew helped Luna into her owner’s SUV, and the pair headed off.

The Washington State Animal Response Team, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, told the community they were thankful to have been able to help Luna and her owner get back to safety, and that they are always just a phone call away.

