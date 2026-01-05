Washington to receive $181 million in federal rural health care funding

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington’s rural areas will get a boost in health care funding.

The state received $181 million in federal funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program for 2026, according to a news release from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson Wednesday.

Funding from the program goes toward supporting rural hospital infrastructure, with an emphasis on technology improvements, chronic disease management, behavioral health care, maternal health care, addressing rural workforce shortages, and improving access to emergency services.

Of Washington’s 39 counties, 22 are considered fully rural, according to Ferguson. Washington has more than 1 million rural residents.

“Rural Washington boasts strong communities, robust agriculture, and some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world,” Ferguson stated. “In order to sustain this way of life, we need a strong rural health care system. This funding will not replace the dramatic cuts imposed by the Republican-led Congress and the White House, but these funds will help fortify rural communities against what’s to come. It is a significant investment in Washington’s rural health care.”

How Washington plans to use rural health care funding

Washington plans to use the money to invest in Native families, technology, and long-term solutions for Washingtonians to receive high-quality specialty and emergency care. It also intends to develop community-based health care options to help rural residents access care, grow the health care workforce in Washington, and expand the state’s rural behavioral health system.

“This funding is about making sure people in rural communities get the care they need, close to home,” Health Care Authority Director Ryan Moran stated. “It supports the hospitals, clinics, and providers that rural families rely on every day, and helps strengthen the systems that keep care accessible, safe, and sustainable. While the need remains significant, this investment will help rural communities take important steps forward.”

State officials will determine how to allocate the funding.

