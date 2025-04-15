Washington ranks best state for older workers

SEATTLE, Wash. — A study from Seniorly ranked Washington as the best state for workers who are 65 years or older.

According to the study, more people are working longer than before.

It states there are 11.2 million Americans 65 and older in the workforce and that it will likely grow in the next decade, reaching 14.8 million in 2033.

While financial necessity plays a role in keeping many seniors employed, others choose to extend their careers for personal fulfillment, mental stimulation, and the social connections they have with coworkers.

Seniorly says it looked at the most recent data across six categories:

· Age-related discrimination

· Labor force participation

· Income

· Remote work among older adults

· Income taxes

· New business growth





The key findings

Washington had the highest rate of new business growth last year: 88.6%.

Washington also has the highest income for senior households: $63,963.

Washington has an above-average share of older employees who work from home: 22.4%.

Washington also has no personal income tax.





Who ranked the worst?

Mississippi ranked last. According to Seniorly. It’s because of the high rate of age-related discrimination in the workplace: 188 complaints per 100,000 eligible workers. The state also has a low labor force participation among older adults: 25.6%. Mississippi also has few remote work opportunities: 7.4% of older employees work from home.





Finding a job as an older adult

Seniorly has five key steps for people ages 65 and older looking to find a job in today’s market:

Identify your priorities

Decide whether you want full-time, part-time, remote or flexible work.

For more high-level jobs, look to industries like consulting, education, health care and customer service, which often value years of experience.

Update your resume and online presence

Keep your resume brief and focused on skills that are relevant to the job you’re applying for.

Update your LinkedIn profile and engage with professional groups to increase the visibility of your profile.

Use senior-friendly job boards

Look for job opportunities on sites tailored for older workers, such as the AARP Job Board, RetirementJobs.com, FlexJobs and Remote.co.

Leverage your network

Many jobs are filled through referrals, so reconnect with former colleagues and those who are still working in the industry.

Joining professional organizations or attending networking events can also build connections.

Stay open to new skills and work styles

Many jobs now require basic tech skills or remote work experience. Taking online courses through sites such as Coursera or LinkedIn Learning can help you learn something new.

Practicing virtual interviews can also help.

