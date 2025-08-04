Washington Primary Election: King County Executive race

KING COUNTY — Tuesday’s primary elections in King County will include a position that hasn’t been on the ballot for more than a decade.

Seven candidates are vying for King County Executive, one of the highest-ranking elected offices in the county, which guides policy and budget.

It will mark the first time since 2009 that the County Executive position is on the ballot. Current CEO of Sound Transit, Dow Constantine, held the King County Executive seat for fifteen years before stepping down on March 27 to become the public transit company’s chief executive.

The seven candidates aiming to succeed current County Executive Shannon Braddock are:

Claudia Balducci

Girmay Zahilay

Amiya Ingram

Bill Hirt

Don L Rivers

Derek Chartrand

Rebecca Williamson

Who are the candidates?

Claudia Balducci

Claudia Balducci Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Balducci is the former mayor of Bellevue and currently serves on the King County Council, focusing on transportation accessibility and safety, as well as creating an affordable housing task force that established housing projects on the east side of the county, according to kingcounty.gov.

As County Executive, Balducci says she plans to focus on housing affordability, crisis intervention, transit safety, and expanding mental health services, according to her campaign website.

She has been endorsed by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, the Seattle Times Editorial Board, and the SEIU Local 925 Union.

Balducci has raised $713,000 for her campaign.

Girmay Zahilay

Girmay Zahilay Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Zahllay is a former attorney who currently serves as the Chair of the King County Council and sits on the Sound Transit board. He has been endorsed by Governor Bob Ferguson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and Attorney General Nick Brown, according to KingCounty.gov.

As Chair of the King County Council, he has worked to develop crisis care centers, affordable housing, and gun violence prevention strategies.

His policy plan is focused on building affordable housing, reducing gun violence, supporting small businesses, and expanding access to behavioral health programs, according to his campaign website.

His campaign has raised $905,700.

Amiya Ingram

Amiya Ingram Photo: Amiya Ingram for King County (Photo: Amiya Ingram for King County)

A former cybersecurity analyst and Microsoft AI employee, Ingram is proposing to offer up to $1,000 monthly stipends for small businesses, converting retired train cars and buses into transient housing, and bolstering background checks for gun purchases.

Imgram has raised $13,090 for her campaign, according to the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Bill Hirt

Bill Hirt Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Hirt is retired after working at Boeing for 36 years. His primary campaign platform is reducing spending for Sound Transit projects. Hirt has proposed to stop the East Link light rail program and claims it will not ease congestion on I-5, according to his website.

Don L Rivers

Don L Rivers Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Rivers is retired after working for King County Metro and has served as an adviser for community and law enforcement officials in Washington State, according to his campaign website.

His policy proposals for County Executive include investing in affordable housing, increasing public safety by fostering relationships between law enforcement and members of the community, as well as investing in local businesses, his campaign website says.

Rivers has raised $4,500 for his campaign.

Derek Chartrand

Derek Chartrand Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Chartrand is a manufacturing manager and former president of the Washington Trucking Association, according to KingCounty.gov.

He is running on decreasing county spending, funding law enforcement, reducing crime, and building homeless shelters to remove encampments, according to his campaign.

Chartrand has raised $8,000 for his campaign.

Rebecca Williamson

Rebecca Williamson Photo: King County (Photo: King County)

Williamson is a freight rail conductor, and she highlights her twenty-five years of experience as a member of a union.

She is running on supporting working-class voters, raising wages, building affordable housing, and proposing a shorter work week for public works employees, according to KingCounty.gov.

