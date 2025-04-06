Washington officials recommend $5 Million fine for Cascade Gas after fatal fire

YAKIMA, Wash. — A natural gas fire broke out near Yakima in 2023, and now, an investigation may lead to a fine of more than $5 million against the Cascade Natural Gas Corporation.

After an investigation, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) Pipeline Safety Staff said they believe Cascade may have been responsible for 66 pipeline safety violations.

In September of 2023, 83 barrels of liquid natural gas were released amid a delivery to a mobile site in Toppenish. The released gas formed a vapor cloud and subsequently started a fire upon contact with a nearby source. One man on site was injured, while another received “severe burns” and died two days later.

In the report, UTC claimed that Cascade did not notify the commission that they were using portable liquefied natural gas equipment, they did not give an employee flame-resistant clothing, and they did not follow proper fire protection procedures.

In a statement made to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Cascade spokesman Byron Pfordte said they are taking “these allegations seriously,” and that “safety is a core value at Cascade.”

UTC noted that this investigation reflects the views of the UTC Pipeline Safety staff and not of the commissioners. According to the Pipeline Safety staff, the commission “is not obliged” to follow through with their recommendation. The commissioners will review the complaint and all “supporting evidence” before deciding whether to impose a penalty or not.,

