Washington median housing prices rise, active listings surge nearly 40% year-over-year

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s median price for residential homes and condominiums sold in June increased by 3.08% compared to June 2024, and the total number of properties listed for sale in Washington increased by 38.8%, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS).

Washington’s median price for residential homes and condominiums sold in June was $670,000, a $20,000 year-over-year increase. Additionally, active property listings grew by more than 5,000, with 19,837 total listings at the end of June.

Washington housing market prices

Three Washington counties had significantly larger median home sale prices in June, including San Juan ($1,035,000), King ($913,563), and Snohomish ($775,000).

San Juan’s median home price grew by nearly $100,000, King increased by roughly $40,000, and Snohomish decreased by about $15,000 from 2024 to 2025.

On the other hand, the three counties with the lowest median sale price were Columbia ($275,000), Adams ($320,000), and Ferry ($340,000).

Active property listings in WA

NWMLS indicated that Washington had 19,837 active property listings in June 2025, which is a 38.82% year-over-year increase when there were 14,393.

Additionally, 27 out of 27 Washington counties inside the NWMLS coverage area had double-digit year-over-year increases in the number of active listings for the first time since September 2022.

The counties with the highest year-over-year increases in active inventory for sale were Columbia (+70%), Snohomish (+50%), Whatcom (+49%), King (+46%), and Adams (+46%).

Closed property sales in WA

The number of closed sales for residential properties and condominiums in Washington decreased by 1.01% year-over-year, with 6,694 in June and 6,627 in June 2024. In comparison to May 2025, the number of closed sales increased by 3.51%.

13 of the 27 counties NWMLS covered had an increase in closed sales year-over-year, including six stand-out counties with the largest increases.

NWMLS highlighted that the following six counties had the largest closed sales increases: Adams (+55%), Columbia (+33%), Lewis (+29%), Kittitas (+17%), Douglas (+10%), and Mason (+7%).

