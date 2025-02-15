Washington legislature introduce bill to redesign state flag

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington legislature introduced House Bill 1938, which would create a committee to redesign the Washington state flag.

Representatives Peterson, Reed, and Nance presented the bill’s language to the Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations on Feb. 11.

HB 1938 details how the current flag is too complex and meaningless. It says it is challenging to reproduce President George Washington’s face and that it is not connected to the state’s identity.

Section 1 of HB 1938 says, “The current flag, though historically significant, does not resonate with the state’s evolving identity.”

The bill further details how the flag is outdated and uninspired in its design.

If approved, the committee would have until July 2028 to adopt a new design.

The committee would include members from the arts commission, state legislature, historical society, local and tribal leaders and state citizens.

The committee would gather public feedback and select five designs. Those five designs would then get public input before the committee selects the final design.

The flag can only be adopted by unanimous vote and then be on the ballot of the next general election.

The bill does not outline the resources required or the cost to implement if approved.

The public hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.





©2025 Cox Media Group