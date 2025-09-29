Washington leaders brace for possible federal takeover in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown held a media briefing Monday to discuss the federal takeover of Portland and what could potentially happen in Seattle.

Neither Harrell nor Brown has received any official federal communication indicating Seattle will be targeted next. Still, they said they look at social media like the rest of us and hear the threats from the federal government.

“Washingtonians have spent many years loudly and clearly rejecting his vision for America,” Brown said. “And is it entirely possible, based on the president’s comments, that what we’re seeing in Portland will be attempted here.”

Harrell and Brown were joined by other elected officials to send two messages: one to Washington citizens, that they will be protected from federal overreach. The other to the Trump administration.

“There are no insurrections here,” Harrell said. “So I repeat our message to this president is very simple: stay out of Seattle.”

Harrell said he plans to sign his own executive order in the coming days to strengthen policies and improve coordination between state and local government.

Trump authorizes federal takeover in Portland

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is “directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” he continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The order was surprising to many in the Pentagon, according to Politico.

An official told the media outlet they expect the directive to be similar to actions in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where the National Guard focused on supporting federal and local law enforcement, but little else.

