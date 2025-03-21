Washington lawmakers consider electronic monitoring for sex offenders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A proposed bill in Washington would require electronic monitoring for sex offenders who are granted conditional release.

According to House Bill 1457, the monitors would include real-time tracking and send out alerts if the device is tampered with or the person enters a restricted zone.

The court would be responsible for imposing conditions to ensure that the offenders are compliant with treatment and that the community is protected.

The bill states that if these conditions cannot be met, the person will remain in a secure facility.

The bill has passed the State House and is now being reviewed by the State Senate.

To read the full bill, click here.





