Washington launches database to track police use of force

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington just launched the first-ever police use of force database in the nation.

It’s called the Washington State Data Exchange for Public Safety (WADEPS).

It requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to report use-of-force data to the state every month— including when an officer uses a firearm, Taser, pepper spray, canine, or strikes a person with a weapon or their body.

Agencies must report information about the officer and person involved in these use-of-force incidents, such as their age, gender, race, and ethnicity.

The online tool was developed by Washington State University (WSU). It will allow anyone to view the information that is submitted.

The goal is to provide transparency in these kinds of incidents.

“A single location with clear, standardized and contextual information will help the public better understand the use of force in Washington,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a letter sent to law enforcement agencies on Monday. “Law enforcement and policymakers will have common tools to better analyze force and make informed decisions about policing policies and practices.”

Law enforcement agencies have until September 2 to begin reporting data.

Several agencies were early participants in the program, including Fife Police. Chief Pete Fisher said his department was excited about “WADEPS’ mission to enhance transparency, accountability, and real-time analysis of police use of force incidents.”

Washington has 301 law enforcement agencies. 12 are state agencies with law enforcement divisions (not including Washington State Patrol) – two of which are prohibited from using force.

28 agencies are tribal police departments that are encouraged – but not required by state law – to participate in the collection program.

To visit WADEPS, click here.

