Washington launches anti-litter campaign featuring marmot puppet as your conscience

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A marmot puppet is playing the role of Washington’s conscience in a new anti-litter campaign launched this month by the state Department of Ecology.

The “We Keep WA Litter Free” commercials focus on the split-second decisions people make when they’re about to toss trash, particularly when no one is watching. The marmot, Washington’s official endemic mammal, appears in everyday scenarios to deliver a simple message: littering is still a choice.

“To change behavior, we have to reach people before litter hits the ground,” said Amber Smith, Ecology’s statewide litter prevention coordinator. “Even when no one else is around, our choices matter. Small decisions each day add up to a cleaner state we can all be proud to call home.”

WA struggles with 38 million pounds of litter discarded each year

The campaign comes as Washington struggles with a persistent litter problem. Roughly 38 million pounds of trash is discarded along roads and in public areas each year — about five pounds for every state resident.

In 2025, Ecology and the Washington State Department of Transportation invested more than $17 million in cleanup efforts. In 2024, paid crews and volunteers removed more than 6.2 million pounds of litter and cleaned more than 19,000 miles of roadway.

But Smith said the problem can’t be solved through pickup alone.

“Our litter crews and volunteers work hard to keep our roads clean, but we need every driver and every passenger to do their part,” she said.

A 2022 study found the most commonly littered items include cigarette butts, food wrappers, glass bottles, and construction debris. The state plans to conduct a new study in 2026.

The campaign includes partnerships with minor league baseball teams, including the Spokane Indians, Everett AquaSox, and Tri-City Dust Devils. Fans at select games this spring can receive free reusable car litter bags.

More information is available here.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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