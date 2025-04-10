Washington judge dismisses wrongful death suit of self-proclaimed anti-fascist wanted for murder

A Washington judge is dismissing the wrongful death suit filed by the family of Michael Reinoehl, killed by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in 2020.

Reinoehl was a self-proclaimed member of ‘Antifa’ who was wanted for murder, and was shot and killed by law enforcement in September 202. His death was captured on video.

In an interview with Vice News, Reinoehl admitted to killing a right-wing activist during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland on August 29, 2024, claiming self-defense.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force tracked Reinoehl to Lacey, Washington. Officers say he was uncooperative when they tried to make an arrest. That’s when Reinoehl was shot and killed.

His family believes his death was due to a hasty and negligent response by law enforcement.

However, U.S. District Judge David Estudillo disagreed, dismissing this wrongful death lawsuit and citing — according to The Oregonian — that the court does not have the authority to decide if the plan to arrest Reinoehl was adequate.

