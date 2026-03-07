Washington is a step closer to having limits on license plate reader cameras

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington House lawmakers have approved the state’s first limits on license plate reader cameras.

“Right now, this is the wild west,” said Rep. Osman Salahuddin (D-Redmond).

But Senate Bill 6002 would require agencies to delete most license plate data within 21 days, prohibit data collection near schools and immigration facilities, and restrict sharing information with out-of-state or federal agencies. Violations could result in gross misdemeanor charges and Consumer Protection Act penalties.

Some lawmakers say bill doesn’t go far enough, others argue it goes too far

The House passed it on Thursday on an 84-10 vote. The Senate passed it last month 40-9.

Salahuddin said on the House floor Thursday that police need it to find missing and endangered children, to track down stolen cars, and to catch criminals.

“At the same time, we need to respect community surveillance concerns and ensure the use of this data aligns with our values as a state,” he said.

Rep. Brianna Thomas (D-West Seattle) said the bill doesn’t go far enough.

“The result is that we risk normalizing operating as people, as Washingtonians, under a surveillance state,” she said.

She said she was a “soft no.”

The bill now heads back to the Senate for final approval.

Thomas joined nine Republicans in voting no.

“I am a little concerned because we are saying that these cannot be used around schools,” Cyndy Jacobsen (R-Puyallup) said. “That should be allowed so that we can protect children.”

