Washington House passes bill that could majorly redefine ‘excessive speeding’

In a big win for road safety, the Washington State House passed the excessive speeding bill on Tuesday, March 11. House Bill 1596 passed by a wide margin — 84 votes in favor, 12 against and two members excused. The bill has undergone significant changes since it was first introduced, most notably in how “excessive speeding” is defined.

Originally, the bill defined “excessive speeding” as driving 20 miles per hour (mph) or more over the speed limit, regardless of the posted limit. However, following an amendment passed by the House, the definition has been refined to set a two-tiered threshold:

For roads with a posted speed limit of 40 mph or less, “excessive speeding” is now defined as going 10 mph or more over the limit.

For roads with a posted speed limit above 40 mph, the threshold remains at 20 mph or more over the speed limit.

Excessive speeding bill introduces ISA devices

The bill also introduces Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) devices. These devices use GPS technology to monitor a vehicle’s speed and can prevent the driver from exceeding the posted speed limit, with a few exceptions. For drivers convicted of reckless driving or those who have accumulated a certain number of speeding violations, these devices will become mandatory during a probationary period following their license suspension to help ensure they comply with speed limits.

Another important amendment delays the bill’s original effective date from 2027 to July 1, 2028. This extension will give authorities more time to properly roll out and test the technology.

Additionally, an amendment addressed the potential liabilities of manufacturers and dealers regarding the ISA devices. It specifies that motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors or dealers will not be held liable for damages caused by the use or misuse of an ISA device.

The bill was primarily driven by safety concerns, especially due to the alarming rise in fatal accidents linked to excessive speeding. In 2023 alone, speed-related fatalities accounted for more than 30% of all traffic deaths in Washington. With a more than 200% increase in speeding violations for exceeding the limit by 50 mph or more between 2019 and 2024, supporters argue that the bill is long overdue.

Organizations like Families for Safe Streets, who advocate for stricter speed enforcement, have strongly supported the bill. Their advocates have shared emotional stories of lives lost to drivers speeding beyond safe limits, and they believe the introduction of ISA devices will be a game-changer in reducing these incidents.

The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

