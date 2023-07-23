Washington health department investigating cluster of severe foodborne illnesses

The Washington State Department of Health is currently trying to find the source of a cluster of severe foodborne illnesses.

The department said listeriosis has been found in five adults over 60 years old. All five had compromised immune systems, three of the people died, and the other two are hospitalized. Two women and three men were infected.

Genetic fingerprinting showed they most likely got it from the same food source.

The people became ill between Feb. 2 and June 30.

The department said listeria bacteria can spread from contaminated food to surfaces and can grow on foods kept in the fridge for several days. The bacteria are killed by heating food to a high temperature, around 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Healthy, non-pregnant people may experience only short-term symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, listeriosis is especially harmful to people:

Who are 65 and older.

Who have weakened immune systems.

Who are pregnant.

The department said symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food. People who are not pregnant usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They might also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

People who are pregnant usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

Because of the outbreak, the CDC is advising people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems to not eat raw enoki mushrooms and to instead cook them thoroughly.

To prevent listeriosis the department said do not eat:

Unpasteurized soft cheese, such as queso fresco and brie.

Unheated cheeses sliced at a deli.

Unheated deli meat, cold cuts, hot dogs, and fermented or dry sausages.

Premade deli salads, such as coleslaw and potato, tuna, or chicken salad.

Refrigerated pâté or meat spreads.

Refrigerated smoked fish.

Raw or lightly cooked sprouts.

Cut melon left out for more than 2 hours (1 hour if it’s exposed to temperatures hotter than 90°F, such as a picnic or hot car).

Cut melon in the refrigerator for more than a week.

Raw (unpasteurized) milk, yogurt, and ice cream.

For a list of what to eat instead go here.













