Washington governor signs two AI safety bills into law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — AI safety and transparency had a major moment in Washington this week.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed two AI-related bills into law on Tuesday.

Both bills were high-priority measures for the Transparency Coalition (TCAI), which provided policy and technical expertise as each one passed through the House and Senate.

House Bill 225 – AI Chatbot safety law

The new law includes safeguards for minors and those who are seeking advice about mental health or self-harm. If a person is interacting with an AI chatbot seeking mental or medical advice, the law requires the operator to disclose that the chatbot is not a healthcare professional and should not be used for such purposes. If the chatbot knows that the user is a minor, it must:

Notify them that it is artificially generated and not human

The operator must put measures in place to prevent the chatbot from generating sexually explicit content or suggestive dialogue

Prohibit the use of manipulative engagement techniques to prolong an emotional relationship with the user

According to the new law, any website, mobile app, or web-based application where the AI companion is available must disclose the protocols.

House Bill 1170 – AI disclosure law

The new law will require AI platforms and operators to inform users when content is developed or modified through the use of artificial intelligence. The goal is to crack down on AI-generated misinformation. When content is significantly modified using generative AI, that information will now have to be traceable using watermarks or metadata. The new law applies to large AI companies with more than 1 million monthly subscribers.

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