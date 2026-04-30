Washington Gov. Ferguson agrees to $4,000 settlement for flying former aide on state aircraft

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has agreed to a $4,000 settlement to resolve an ethics probe into his decision to invite a former top aide to fly with him on a state plane last year.

Under the proposed settlement with the Washington State Executive Ethics Board, Ferguson would pay the civil penalty. According to The Seattle Times, $2,000 would be suspended, provided he commits no ethics violations for two years.

Ferguson called plane invite ‘pretty stupid’ in staff meeting

The board in January found “reasonable cause” to believe Ferguson violated state ethics law by bringing Mike Webb, his longtime former aide, on a State Patrol aircraft last June during an official visit to the Tri-Cities.

Webb, the governor’s former chief strategy officer, was not a state employee at the time. He had resigned in March 2025 after allegations that he created a hostile workplace for some women in the governor’s office. Ferguson later apologized to staff during a tense Zoom meeting for what he called a “pretty stupid” decision. Audio of the call was leaked to The Seattle Times, underscoring early turbulence in the new administration.

Ferguson had asked the board to reject the complaint, arguing the trip didn’t cost taxpayers anything extra. The board’s investigation rejected that reasoning, finding Ferguson had illegally provided “a special benefit” to Webb.

In agreeing to the proposed settlement, Ferguson acknowledged the evidence “is such that the Board may conclude” he violated the Ethics in Public Service Act.

The five-member panel is scheduled to consider the proposal at a meeting next week and can accept, reject, or modify it.

Brionna Aho, Ferguson’s Communications Director, had no immediate comment.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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