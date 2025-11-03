Washington General Election 2025: The race for Seattle City Attorney

SEATTLE — The Washington General Election is Tuesday, and the race for Seattle’s top lawyer is down to incumbent Ann Davison and challenger Erika Evans.

The role of the city attorney is to primarily defend the city in civil litigation, while also pursuing prosecution for misdemeanor criminal offenses.

Davison is an attorney who first ran for Seattle City Attorney in 2021. She worked as a caseworker in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. before returning to school to study law. She went on to build a private practice in civil litigation. She is the first woman and mother to hold the role of Seattle City Attorney.

Evans is a former federal prosecutor who says she left her job in March due to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership. She grew up in Tacoma and is a University of Washington Tacoma grad. She went on to attend Seattle University for law school. She interned at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit.

In the August primary, Evans had a lead on Davison by about 42,000 votes.

