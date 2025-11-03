Washington General Election 2025: The close race for Everett mayor

EVERETT, Wash. — Incumbent Everett mayor Cassie Franklin is going head-to-head against former council member Scott Murphy in November’s General Election.

Mayor Franklin became the first woman to serve as mayor of Everett in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. Before becoming mayor, she served on the Everett City Council. Franklin was also the CEO of Cocoon House, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to housing.

Murphy has served on the city council — including as chair of the budget committee — for nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2021.

In August’s primary election, Murphy picked up 35.3% (5,532 votes) of the vote compared to Franklin’s 34.9% (5,467 votes), pulling ahead by just 65 votes.

Everett’s shuttered Fred Meyer store looms over candidates

Earlier this year, Kroger announced it is closing its store at 8530 Evergreen Way, along with other locations in places like Tacoma and Lake City.

In a statement, a Fred Meyer spokesperson cited “a steady rise in theft and a challenging regulatory environment” as reasons for the closure, adding that all employees will be offered positions at other locations.

Franklin called the closure “corporate neglect.”

“Crime is down all over in that area, but shoplifting is down by 80%, and that is a significant decrease,” she told KIRO Newsradio. “We put in the effort. We made those investments, yet the store didn’t, you know, continue to invest in their facility.”

Over the summer, Kroger announced the closure of six of its locations across the region. A Tacoma Fred Meyer has already closed, and the five other grocery stores in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties are scheduled to close this fall, creating a “food desert” for groceries in Everett.

Murphy has been campaigning on improving public safety in Everett to prevent business closures, such as the Fred Meyer. This includes filling vacant City of Everett police positions and making business retention a core part of Everett’s economic development strategy.

“Everett deserves better—we need a city government that protects residents, supports workers, and creates an environment where businesses can thrive.”

Both candidates submitted a statement, along with details about their experience and education, to the Office of the Secretary of State. Read the candidates’ statements below or find more details on these candidates here.

Cassie Franklin

Statement: When I was elected Mayor in 2018, Everett faced real, economic and safety challenges. These past eight years, I’ve led with a clear vision— investing in public safety, driving economic growth, addressing budget gaps, while protecting quality of life for all. Together, we’ve revitalized downtown, added 3000+ housing units, launched Everett Mall’s redevelopment, and expanded our waterfront into a hub for business and recreation. The new Everett Outdoor Event Center is transformational – inspiring investment, creating jobs and accelerating growth and opportunity.

Public safety remains my top priority. With strong partnerships I’ve successfully led our Police, Alternative Response and city teams to reduce crime while expanding housing, treatment, and mental health services. Everett is safer because of this balanced approach.

I’m the experienced Mayor to keep Everett moving forward— through challenges and change. I’ve led across three federal administrations and have strong relationships to navigate the future. I’m honored to be supported by Police, Firefighters, Longshoremen (ILWU), Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, Congressman Larsen, Congresswoman DelBene and many local leaders and organizations.

Today we are one Everett - resilient, inclusive and vibrant. I’m proud of all we’ve achieved, and I ask for your support to continue building a safer, stronger Everett.

Scott Murphy

Statement: Whether it’s public safety, increasing homelessness, public drug use, or Everett’s serious budget spiral, we are worse off! We’re not as safe as eight years ago.

I will make public safety Everett’s top priority, starting with fully staffing the police department – many positions have been unfilled for years. Homelessness has increased 65% from 2018 to 2024. Everett needs a plan!

Since 2021, Everett has spent 38% of its Fund Balance (Rainy Day Fund) while cutting services like our Park Ranger program and library hours. The City now projects a $6.8 million deficit in 2026, with Fund Balance (Rainy Day Fund) exhausted by 2028. With Scott’s experience as a former Councilmember, successful business leader, and CPA, Scott will restore fiscal discipline, balance the budget, prioritize essential services and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. We have the opportunity to chart a new direction – “Let’s turn Everett around!”.

Endorsed by former Everett Mayor Ed Hansen; Councilmember Judy Tuohy, 9 former Councilmembers: Brenda Stonecipher; Shannon Affholter, Richard Anderson, Gigi Burke, Ron Gipson, Arlan Hatloe, Connie Niva, Mark Olson, Bill Rucker, Retired Police Chiefs: Jim Scharf, Al Shelstad; Retired Fire Captain Curt Rider, Everett Transit ATU 883, IBEW Local 77, IUPAT DC5

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com

©2025 Cox Media Group