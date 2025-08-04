Washington Primary Election: Mayor of Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Current Mayor Cassie Franklin has served in the Everett mayoral office for the past eight years, and is up against three candidates this term: Scott Murphy, Rich Ryan, and Janice R. Greene.

Each of the three candidates has submitted a statement, along with details about their experience and education, to the Office of the Secretary of State. Read the candidates’ statements below or find more details on these candidates here.

Cassie Franklin

Statement: When I was elected Mayor in 2018, Everett faced real, economic and safety challenges. These past eight years, I’ve led with a clear vision— investing in public safety, driving economic growth, addressing budget gaps, while protecting quality of life for all. Together, we’ve revitalized downtown, added 3000+ housing units, launched Everett Mall’s redevelopment, and expanded our waterfront into a hub for business and recreation. The new Everett Outdoor Event Center is transformational – inspiring investment, creating jobs and accelerating growth and opportunity.

Public safety remains my top priority. With strong partnerships I’ve successfully led our Police, Alternative Response and city teams to reduce crime while expanding housing, treatment, and mental health services. Everett is safer because of this balanced approach.

I’m the experienced Mayor to keep Everett moving forward— through challenges and change. I’ve led across three federal administrations and have strong relationships to navigate the future. I’m honored to be supported by Police, Firefighters, Longshoremen (ILWU), Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, Congressman Larsen, Congresswoman DelBene and many local leaders and organizations.

Today we are one Everett - resilient, inclusive and vibrant. I’m proud of all we’ve achieved, and I ask for your support to continue building a safer, stronger Everett.

Scott Murphy

Statement: Whether it’s public safety, increasing homelessness, public drug use, or Everett’s serious budget spiral, we are worse off! We’re not as safe as eight years ago.

I will make public safety Everett’s top priority, starting with fully staffing the police department – many positions have been unfilled for years. Homelessness has increased 65% from 2018 to 2024. Everett needs a plan!

Since 2021, Everett has spent 38% of its Fund Balance (Rainy Day Fund) while cutting services like our Park Ranger program and library hours. The City now projects a $6.8 million deficit in 2026, with Fund Balance (Rainy Day Fund) exhausted by 2028. With Scott’s experience as a former Councilmember, successful business leader, and CPA, Scott will restore fiscal discipline, balance the budget, prioritize essential services and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. We have the opportunity to chart a new direction – “Let’s turn Everett around!”.

Endorsed by former Everett Mayor Ed Hansen; Councilmember Judy Tuohy, 9 former Councilmembers: Brenda Stonecipher; Shannon Affholter, Richard Anderson, Gigi Burke, Ron Gipson, Arlan Hatloe, Connie Niva, Mark Olson, Bill Rucker, Retired Police Chiefs: Jim Scharf, Al Shelstad; Retired Fire Captain Curt Rider, Everett Transit ATU 883, IBEW Local 77, IUPAT DC5

Rich Ryan

Statement: My name is Rich Ryan, and I am running for Mayor of Everett to provide practical leadership that reflects the needs of everyday people.

As a renter, IT professional, musician, and producer, I understand the challenges our community faces. Skyrocketing housing costs and economic pressures affect families every day. I’m not a career politician; I bring a perspective, rooted in real life experience.

My focus is on making Everett more affordable, welcoming, and transparent. I will encourage responsible housing development, protect tenants, and ensure local government is accountable to residents. I’ll also invest in arts and culture, drawing people to our city and supporting local businesses.

My campaign is built on fairness, inclusion, openness, and respect for human rights. I’m committed to leading by example, with integrity, and without corporate funding. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Janice R. Greene

Statement: I’m running for Mayor because Everett needs leadership grounded in real life. I raised three kids in our city, as a parent, and I know the choices our families too often face between housing, childcare, and other essentials. My professional career started as a union Machinist, and after 17 years I managed business portfolios. I later helped hundreds of small businesses find their economic footing, creating needed jobs and opportunities.

As Mayor, I’ll bring unique perspectives and expertise to tackle the city’s $12.6 million deficit, ensuring we don’t turn our backs on core services and vulnerable neighbors. I’ll champion economic development and family-wage jobs, expand childcare access, and address housing affordability so families are not priced out of our city and low-income residents are not pushed into homelessness. I’ll support first responders and behavioral health responses through community partnerships and smart investments.

Endorsed by: Snohomish County Democrats; Sen. June Robinson; Rep. April Berg; Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn, and more!

From steel-toed boots to executive leadership, I bring a lifetime of experience collaborating with labor, business, and community. With your vote, we can unite Everett to build the future we deserve!

