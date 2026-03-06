Washington gas prices up yet again

Gas prices in Washington State jumped up another five cents overnight. The average price according to Gas Buddy is now $4.49/gallon.

Here in Washington, the average is now $4.49 per gallon, with that number creeping over $5.00 in Seattle.

Across the country, a gallon of gas is averaging $3.25, which is up 30 cents since the start of the conflict in Iran.

King County drivers Taylor Robinson and Jennifer Miller say this isn’t sustainable.

“They’re definitely increasing. I usually go to the same gas station, and it’s continually getting more and more each time,” Robinson said.

The closer you are to Seattle, the higher the price.

“I recently realized the prices are going up every day. I go this way to work, and they’ve gone up 50 cents in the last week and a half,” Miller said.

Much of that increase is because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Even though Washington gets oil from Alaska, Canada, and North Dakota, the conflict is putting pressure on global supply, impacting us here, too.

Drivers tell me they will have to make tough choices.

“I’m saving for a wedding, I’ve been cutting out going out to eat, everything is expensive at this point, so it’s cutting out the fun stuff,” Robinson said.

With no set date on when the war in the Middle East could end, some drivers are changing how they commute altogether.

“I’ll maybe go on the bus so I don’t have to deal with the prices of gas,” Miller said.

©2026 Cox Media Group