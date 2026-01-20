Washington attorney general files 52 lawsuits in 52 weeks against Trump administration

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown said his office has filed 52 lawsuits against the Trump administration during his first year in office.

Brown said Tuesday the legal challenges have prevented the state from losing $15 billion in federal funding for public safety, health care, nutrition assistance, housing, and transportation programs.

“He rules quite often by anger — hate even — and petty grievances,” Brown said of Trump Tuesday.

“Last spring, when we talked about the emerging threats from the Trump administration, I started to call what we were seeing from the Trump administration as elements of Fascism,” he continued. “Even then, I could not conceive of how lawless this president would be acting.”

Supreme Court to revisit birthright citizenship despite Brown’s earlier win

The first lawsuit challenged Trump’s executive order revoking birthright citizenship. Brown was successful, but according to The Seattle Times, the U.S. Supreme Court will take up another case on the issue out of New Hampshire.

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.

