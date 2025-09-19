Washington AG sues bikini barista owner over sexual harassment, wage theft

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Attorney General’s Office filed a sweeping lawsuit against the owner of four “bikini barista” coffee stands, alleging years of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wage violations.

The complaint, filed in King County Superior Court, accused Jonathan Tagle of violating multiple state labor and civil rights laws. His company, Tagle Investments LLC, operates Paradise Espresso stands in Tukwila, Monroe, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace.

According to the lawsuit, Tagle subjected female employees to egregious sexual harassment over a period of at least 12 years. Allegations include coercing women into sexual acts to secure or retain employment, demanding “female applicants to get naked in front of him” during job interviews, and making sexually explicit comments. Tagle is also accused of recording “female employees undressing and changing into their outfits for work,” according to the complaint.

Employees who resisted or complained were allegedly punished with reduced hours, unfavorable shifts, surveillance, and termination. The complaint claimed these actions created a hostile work environment that forced several women to quit.

The Attorney General also alleged widespread wage theft. Employees were reportedly unpaid for training and off-the-clock duties, denied minimum wage, and forced to surrender tips to meet sales quotas. Many were not paid on a regular schedule and were denied paid sick leave, in violation of Washington’s labor laws.

The lawsuit outlined nine causes of action, including violations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination, the Minimum Wage Act, and the Wage Rebate Act. The state is seeking damages, back pay, double penalties for wage theft, and a permanent injunction to stop the alleged unlawful practices.

“No one trying to earn a living should be subjected to this kind of abuse,” Attorney General Nick Brown said.

The state is also asking the court to require Tagle to pay all owed wages and tips, provide sick leave benefits, and notify employees of their rights.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Tangle for comment.

