Want to spend the summer outside?  WA State Parks is hiring

Wash. — Washington State Parks have started hiring for seasonal workers.

According to a news release, seasonal park aids help keep Washington’s parks clean, green, and friendly from spring through fall.

They say many park aides have returned to find long careers with state parks.

Park aides may work in one large park or cover an area with several parks.

Job duties may involve:

registering campers

maintaining trails

cleaning campgrounds

maintaining facilities

staffing park offices

helping visitors

assisting with interpretive and educational programs

Potential work settings include:

old-growth forests

channeled scabland

marine parks accessible only by boat

shrub steppe

Pacific Ocean beaches

high desert

Park aides earn $18.33 to $23.67 per hour. For senior park aides, who lead a team of park aides, the salary is $21.06 to $25.45 per hour, depending on qualifications and experience.

Applications are open now through August. If interested, apply here.

