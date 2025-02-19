Want to save $19.5 million? Republican lawmaker says cut the Office of Equity

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Republicans in the Washington State Legislature have an idea to close the budget gap. They say they could save taxpayers $19.5 million with legislation eliminating the Office of Equity. Democrats are not on board.

House Bill 1959 is sponsored by Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-Selah). The bill says this move would help ensure proper funding for “safe streets, excellent schools, protection of the most vulnerable, and reliable, high quality infrastructure, while allowing individuals, families, and businesses to thrive.”

“If the office of equity has strong public support, it could be reconstituted to operate as a nonprofit organization but will no longer be serviced at taxpayer expense,” the bill reads.

Democrats unlikely to cut the Office of Equity

The Washington State Legislative Black Caucus (WSLBC) strongly opposes the bill, arguing that it undermines efforts to address racial and social justice issues for marginalized groups. They insist the Office of Equity plays a vital role in addressing systemic inequities faced by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) within state agencies and public policy.

“This attempt to strip away resources dedicated to dismantling racial disparities is not only shortsighted but also deeply harmful,” the WSLBC said in a statement. “It sends a message that the state is abandoning its commitment to equity, undermining the work that has been done to lift up marginalized communities, and failing to acknowledge the ongoing struggles that many people of color experience in education, health care, employment, and criminal justice.”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations for further review.









