Want a good spot for the Super Bowl parade? Plan to arrive early

SEATTLE — Up to one million people are expected to gather in downtown Seattle for the Seahawks Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. The two-mile, two-hour event will feature 40 parade vehicles and players from the team.

It starts at 11 a.m., but fans should plan to arrive much sooner to ensure they can get a spot along the route.

Some fans told KIRO 7 they would arrive around 9 a.m., while others planned for 8 a.m. or even as early as 6 a.m.

The event involves year-round coordination between city agencies and Seafair to manage the large crowds and logistics.

Emily Cantrell serves as the president and CEO of Seafair, the organization coordinating the parade details. She emphasized the long-term planning required for an event of this scale.

“We work year-round with all of the agencies so that we’re prepared for something like this,” Cantrell said. “I mean, parades don’t pop up overnight.”

New safety measures have been implemented for this year’s celebration. Barricades will line the entire route along Fourth Avenue.

Additionally, 80 portable toilets will be placed across 3rd and 5th Avenues. Cantrell noted that this represents a significant increase in facilities compared to the city’s 2014 celebration.

“That’s about 80 more than we had in 2014, I think,” she said.

As for the best spot, Cantrell said one view shouldn’t be better than another.

Organizers picked the route because of how wide the road is.

They are urging you to avoid driving and to take public transportation.

